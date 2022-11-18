SOSG Trains 1,150 Volunteers for At-Risk Children Project





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 1,150 volunteers would be trained under the At-Risk Children Project (AR-CP) in Sokoto State.

The programme is meant to impact the lives of out of school children, help in tackling the menace of out of school children and enable the state government to win the war against societal challenges.

The Sokoto State Secretary of the Sar-cp, Professor Yakubu Aliyu Gobir, said that the 1,150 volunteers had been inducted for the first batch.

Gobir noted that the volunteers would go back to their respective council wards to train others on skills they have learnt.

He explained that 50 volunteers were selected from each 23 local governments of the state.

According to him, the volunteers are expected to be hardworking, diligent and committed to obtaining knowledge that would in turn impact positively on the lives of poor and vulnerable citizens.

He further disclosed that the project is part of the collaborative investment programme between the federal and state governments.

He stated that the state government has adopted Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, as the training center for the volunteers.

On his part, the Special Assistant to the President on AR-CP, Dr. Adebayo Dotum, said that the volunteers would be trained on information communication technology (ICTs), agriculture, entrepreneur, financial literacy, digital and mental skills, child right and mentorship.

Gobir also said that the programmes would reduce social vices among teenagers.

He stated that Buhari led government is poise toward empowering all category of people in the country irrespective of tribal and religious inclination.