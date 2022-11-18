Shopex TV Partners with Mercy’s Menu Season 3

All is now set for the third season of the kitchen talk show, Mercy’s Menu which is billed for November 19 this year on Africa Magic Family at 6.30 pm every Saturday.

The show, which will run on Wednesday and Thursday on YouTube at 6.30 pm, is powered by Shopex TV.

The convener of the show, Nollywood screen goddess and entrepreneur, Mercy Johnson Okojie invites celebrities and public personalities into her kitchen to cook and talk about lifestyle, and their opinion on different salient issues in society.

The kitchen talk show features Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwo, Waje, Yvonne Jegede, Shaffy Bello, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin, Adaze Yobo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chinonso Egemba aka Aproko doctor, Nwanneka Nkumah, Nelly Agbogu aka NaijaBrandChick, and Ifedayo Agoro aka DiaryofaNaijaGirl.

The guests will share delicious information on family, personal life experiences, work, scandals and some of the most challenging points of their lives.

Mercy’s Menu Season 3, which promises to be exciting, rib-cracking and emotional, is produced by MJO Productions and WildFlower Productions and directed by Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh.