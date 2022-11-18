  • Friday, 18th November, 2022

Police Commission Considers 18 Appeals, Petitions from Dismissed Officers

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday considered the appeals and petitions of 18 dismissed police officers and approved the reinstatement of 10 of them.

The commission also approved the conversion of the dismissal of two officers to retirement and rejected the appeals of six others for lack of merit.

The commission took the decision at its 17th plenary meeting which ended in Abuja yesterday. It was presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd).

In a statement the commission said it  also approved the conversion of 301 ICT professionals to General Duty.

It had earlier approved the special promotion of CSP Daniel Amah to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police for his exemplary conduct in rejecting a bribe of $200,000,00 in the course of his duty as the Divisional Police Officer in Bompai Kano State. 

CSP Amah was also presented with Honesty and Integrity Service Award and a cash gift of N1 million

The plenary meeting also approved the promotion of 48 staff of the commission. Justice Ogunbiyi said the commission would  continue to ensure that appeals and petitions by aggrieved or dismissed police officers would  be treated with dispatch so that no police officer is unjustly punished as a result of unnecessary delay.

She also noted that promotions of staff of the commission will remain prompt and regular but called for reciprocity from the staff by improved commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Justice Ogunbiyi said there was a lot of work to be done in the commission and demanded for greater dedication from all staff.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.