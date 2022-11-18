  • Friday, 18th November, 2022

Nigerian Embassy Warns against Breaking Qatar Laws During the World Cup

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Embassy of Nigeria in Doha, Qatar has warned Nigerians traveling to the Gulf State for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament against breaking the laws of the country.

The Embassy, it a statement by its spokesman, Kimiebi Ebienfa, while welcoming Nigerian football fans who might want to watch the tournament in Qatar, said: “We wish to strongly advise that Nigerian fans traveling for the soccer fiesta should endeavour to obey and respect the laws of the host country while in Qatar and ensure that they comply with all relevant guidelines/requirements for visiting fans before embarking on any trip.”

The statement further read that: “the Nigerian Embassy wishes to state unequivocally that the special World Cup visa called Hayya card and Entry Permit cannot and will not be changed or transferred to work visa or permit. Nigerian should therefore not fall victim to unscrupulous elements spreading fake news in that regard to rip off innocent Nigerians.”

The Embassy however encouraged all visiting fans to enjoy the best experience at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

