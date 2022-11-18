MTS Chair Commends NMLA on Fundraising for Seafarers

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mission to Seafarers (MTS), Nigeria, Mr. Adebayo Sarumi, has commended the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) on its fundraising dinner to support the Mission to Seafarers program.

The fundraising was held during NMLA’s 2022 Maritime Ball event in Lagos to round off the 13th Annual General Meeting and Lecture of the NMLA.

Speaking at the event, Sarunmi said there is a need to pay attention to the mental and physical health conditions of seafarers who spend close to 90 percent of their lives onboard ships at sea.

He also noted that there has been a rise in the reported cases of seafarers suffering from mental illness due to frustrations surrounding their lives at sea while also highlighting the needs of the Mission in Nigeria.

Adding that the Mission in Nigeria needs funds to refurbish its dilapidated center in Lagos built before Nigeria’s independence in 1960, he commended the members of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association for responding to the call of the Mission and galvanising support for the Mission by raising funds through a raffle draw.

The fund, according to him, would be deployed to expanding the centre to create more bedrooms, renovate the swimming pool, and build a new jetty, as well as a block of offices among others.

On her part, President of the NMLA, Ms. Funke Agbor, disclosed that the association decided on a Maritime Ball geared at raising funds for seafarers to support these critical stakeholders for the sacrifices they make.

She said the Mission, which is a global body, assists seafarers whenever they visit ports, adding that the proceeds from the fundraising event would be given to the Mission as support.

According to her, the ball presents an opportunity for the representatives of the Mission in Nigeria to laise with the NMLA on how both can work together to actualise the goals of the MTS.