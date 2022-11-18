IMO Secretary General to Visit Nigeria for Maritime Summit

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, is scheduled to visit Nigeria from November 20th – 22nd 2022.

During his visit, he will attend the Nigeria International Maritime Summit 2022 where regional policies and operational perspectives to Decarbonization and Green House Gas Emissions in shipping will be the focus. The Federal Ministry of Transportation and its Agencies in collaboration with the organized maritime private sector under the auspices of Nigeria International Maritime Summit, are hosting the event.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo said the federal government is committed to ensuring Nigeria becomes a major destination for global maritime players.

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR, said the visit by Kitack Lim, which is the first by an IMO Secretary General to Nigeria in over fifteen years, is a testament to the renewed confidence of the international maritime community in Nigeria.

“We are glad that after fifteen years, an IMO Secretary General will be visiting Nigeria. Our desire is to continue in this stead until we attain a status of not just the hub of maritime activities in the region, but a major player in the global scene”. He said.

The CEO of NIMS, Dr Emeka Akabogu, noted that the summit will provide a platform for practical issues in operations; and regulations impacting Decarbonization in Shipping in the West and Central Africa region would be highlighted as a catalyst for igniting the Blue economy in the said region.