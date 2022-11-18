Related Articles



NDDC: Leave Umana, Audu-Ohwavborua alone, Group Tells Critics

The Center for Integrity and Good Governance (CIGC) has advised critics of the Minister for Niger Delta, Umana Okon Umana and the newly appointed Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eng. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua to allow them fix the issues in the Niger Delta without distractions.

Describing the duo as “round pegs in round holes” and “perfect fit for the job”, the group said their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was a recognition of their capacity and zeal to pilot the affairs of the Niger Delta people.

CIGC, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timothy Alabraba, stressed that the attacks on both personalities must stop and detractors should rather join hands with them to build the region.

“Detractors should rather come together and join these men in fixing the rot in the region and pains of the people instead of the mudslinging and unwarranted media attacks being orchestrated by a few disgruntled people who are pursuing personal agenda.

“The minster, exercising his prerogative, saw Audu-Ohwavborua as the best amongst other senior Directors in the agency because he has the capacity and competency to drive his policy agenda, and appointed him to lead the critical intervention agency.

“Mr President graciously approved the appointment of Audu-Ohwavborua in acting capacity to pilot the affairs of the NDDC pending the constitution of a substantive board.

“His appointment should ordinarily make all peace-loving Niger Deltans to come together and work to alleviate the plight of the people. Instead, some disgruntled Directors with questionable credentials who are being investigated for corruption have been sponsoring spurious and ridiculous media attacks against the persons of the Minister and the Acting NDDC MD.

“These needless attacks should stop forthwith. The NDDC is not a private company of anyone or any Director. It is an entity for the people of the region to alleviate their plights and not to further plunge them into untold hardship especially at this time of flooding that has ravaged homes and killed people.

“The Minister and the MD would continue to serve the interests of the people until a board comes to continue to pilot affairs for the Niger delta people. Until then, aggrieved persons who missed being picked as acting MD should stop the attacks and join hands with the new leadership to work for the people,” the statement said.