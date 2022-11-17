  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

WGES Barcelona Cancelled in 2023

Sport | 23 hours ago

 John Bamidele

Terrapinn, the organiser of the World Gaming Executive Summit held each year at the W Hotel in Barcelona, has announced the cancellation of the 2023 edition of WGES on the official website. 

The announcement confirmed the ending of the event due to commercial reasons, with Terrapin no longer moving ahead with next year’s conference. 

“WGES has been a huge part of the gaming industry for 16 years, and now feels like the right time to bring this journey to a close,” it disclosed. “We’d like to take this time to thank you for your involvement and to wish you luck moving forward in the gaming industry.”

The event has been a staple on the iGaming calendar, attracting over a thousand industry executives to the annual three-day summer event.

