Power Learn Project to Launch in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Power Learn Project (PLP), in partnership with Adanian Labs Nigeria and the Job Red, will tomorrow in Lagos, launch the #1MillionDevs4Africa Program in Nigeria in a bid to train one million software developers across the continent by 2027.

Nigeria is the fifth country in Africa, after Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, and Tanzania, to introduce the #1MillionDevs4Africa program.

Digital Skills in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and their Impact on National Development, have been highlighted as pillars in Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Strategy (NDEPS).

The global economy is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and Nigeria is said to be in the best position to reap the benefits of the digital economy. The country’s potential is evident in its size as the most extensive digital market and the leading destination for investment in Africa. Experts estimate that Nigeria’s digital sector could add $88 billion and 3 million jobs to the economy by 2027.

Announcing the plan, the Chief, Growth and Operations Officer of Power Learn Project, Mumbi Ndung’u, said: “ Digital Sector: Skills Gap Report’ indicates that Nigeria’s digital economy holds the potential to create jobs and reduce the rate of unemployment. However, to fully harness the sector’s potential, there is a need for the country to invest in digital and soft skills,”