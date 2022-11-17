PDP Foils Plot by APC to Poach Members in Yobe 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State to lure some aggrieved members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold has failed.

Speaking to newsmen Thursday at the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja, the leader of the aggrieved party members, Kabiru Musa Aftoh, who is also the chairman of PDP in Gujbah in the state, said the APC chairman attempted to lure them to his party.

According to the leader of the group, ”We were aggrieved and the APC chairman in Yobe came and tried to lure us into their party. We were still talking when they snapped our photographs and sent our news report that we have left our party the Peoples Democratic Party to join them.

”But it is not true. We are still members of the PDP and we are here to tell the party that we remain members of our great party – the PDP,” he said.

Corroborating, the PDP Deputy National Chairman, North, Amb. Umar Damagun, said the aggrieved members were about to be lured into by the APC.

”Fortunately, we got wind of that and we immediately called their attention. Look at them, they are here.

“These pictures you are seeing was taken yesterday. They were lured by all these people luring people to lies. And to God be the glory, they are back here.

”They attempted to do that (defect) out of anger and annoyance. They have said their grievances and we have discussed; we are moving forward. They have not left the party,” Damagun said.