Ondo Federal Lawmaker, Makinde’s Investment, Love for Education Earned Him Doctorate, Says Medical Doctor

Fidelis David in Akure

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo East and West federal constituency, Hon Abiola Peter Makinde, has been commended for executing and investing in educational projects which has impacted his constituents positively.

An Ondo State-born medical doctor and the convener of Made Foundation, Dr. Micheal Olamidotun Akintomide, stated this yesterday in a congratulatory message to the lawmaker on the conferment of his doctoral degree in Management by the Igbinedon University, Okada, Edo State, few days ago.

Akintomide explained that the lawmaker at different occasions in conjunction with relevant stakeholders impacted on students across Ondo East and West constituency through distribution of notebooks, textbooks, laptops, projectors, desks and other instructional materials, that have made education seamless for Ondo student

He reiterated his admiration for the lawmakers’ love and investment in education as well as his ability to withstand the rigors of earning a postgraduate degree despite his tight schedule.

The statement read: “Distinguished Honorable Abiola Peter Makinde, it is with a mind full of joy that I, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, felicitate you on the actualisation of this academic milestone- doctoral degree in Management. As a medical professional trained in Nigeria and the United States, I understand very well the rigours attached to the study and attainment of academic certifications, especially a postgraduate degree, considering your very tight political schedule.

“May I state without any iota of doubt and equivocation that your stated love for education is not a fluke, considering the numerous investment you have put into educating the people, notable among such investment is the sponsoring of over 20 students abroad for postgraduate studies. I must state once again that I am proud of you and all that you stand for.”

While offering words of prayer on Makinde and wishing him good luck in future engagements, he charged him not to relent in his quest for educational development.