‘Novel Solutions Will Drive Growth in Financial Services Industry’

Emma Okonji

As the adoption of digital payments in Nigeria continues to rise and customers continue to yearn for more sophisticated digital payment offerings, Africa’s leading Integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has said it is pertinent for businesses to integrate novel solutions that speak to the unique needs of their customers in order to have a more robust and financially inclusive economy.

The firm made this known during the second edition in the series of Regional Breakfast Sessions held at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state where representatives of financial institutions, micro-finance banks, fintechs and other stakeholders, were introduced to innovative solutions designed by Interswitch and made aware of their robust benefits using different use cases.

The Regional Breakfast Session tagged “Accelerating Growth and Profitability – Leveraging Technology to Win” provided insights and discussed robust opportunities for businesses to continue to evolve.

Speaking at the event, Team Lead, South at Interswitch, Emmanuel Nwokocha, said Interswitch was committed to the advancement of digital payment in the country and beyond, adding that the firm has continued to demonstrate its resolve and capacity in pushing the course to spur economic growth.

He said: “The objective of the series of engagement sessions is to have robust discussions with stakeholders on latest digital payment trends and proffer solutions to industry challenges. It is also an opportunity for us to meet with our customers and introduce them to novel solutions and technologies that will build sustainable businesses and transform the financial industry landscape.”

According to Nwokocha, “In the last 20 years, Interswitch has continued to facilitate the growth of the payment ecosystem. The Regional Breakfast Session is a testament to this, and we will never stop keeping our customers abreast of the latest technologies and capabilities in the financial industry to help enhance their businesses.”