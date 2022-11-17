Lighting up the Future, Create Unlimited Ideas, HUAWEI CLOUD Helps Developers Continuously Innovation

– The final of the HDC Competition in Southern Africa was successfully concluded

On November 17, South Africa time, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the HDC (Southern Africa division) final was successfully concluded. After 4 months of competition, 6 teams entered the final and finally decided on the winning prize and other awards.

HDC Developers Competition is a top-level competition developed by Huawei for global developers. It aims to open up Huawei’s technical achievements in various industries to developers, lead industry innovation, stimulate value creation, and encourage global developers to give full play to their imagination and innovative spirit, use ICT technologies to solve practical problems and create unlimited value. Work with Huawei to build an intelligent world. The competition covers 6 regions: China, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa (Southern Africa & Northern Africa), and Europe.

As one of the most important divisions of this competition, the Southern Africa Region opened for registration on July 18th, with developers from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania participating in the competition. The team consists of enterprises, college students, and independent developers. By the closing date of registration, more than 130 teams had participated and more than 200 participants had participated.

After preliminary selection and competition, a total of 20+ works match the entry requirements, among which several high-level projects emerged. After 4 months of development and the preliminary competition, 6 teams finally stood out and were invited to participate in the final competition at Huawei’s office in South Africa on November 17th. One first-prize team, one second-prize team, three third-prize teams, and the best student team award were decided in the competition.

Contestant and Judge Voices:

“We used to be a partner of a cloud vendor, but now, HUAWEI CLOUD is undoubtedly an important member of our cooperation list. “said Vishaan Singh from the South African team Astel Cloud. AstelCloud is a senior IT enterprise, which is a long-term partner of one of the world’s top cloud vendors. For Vishaan, what is more touching than the competition is the rapid growth of HUAWEI CLOUD, comprehensive services, and technical advantages.

As one of the three student teams representing the competition, Emeka Raphael from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and his companion Ibekwe Chibueze formed a team called Maverick. “My knowledge of Huawei is limited to devices such as smartphones. This time, I was amazed by the platform’s capabilities and ease of use. HUAWEI CLOUD is bringing the digital era to everyone here.”

“I am very happy to be invited to participate in the final of the developer competition held by HUAWEI CLOUD as a judge. I know that Huawei has an ICT Competition and it has been held continuously. The significance of this for local ICT talent development is undoubted. Now HUAWEI CLOUD is also providing such a stage. I believe African developers will be happy and excited about this.” Emeritus Professor Wits University Barry, one of the expert judges of the event, expressed his recognition and expectation of the event.

Looking back on the process of informatization in modern times, developers have led every step of the informatization revolution, whether in the PC era or the mobile Internet era. The advent of the digital and intelligent era has brought another opportunity for developers to lead the times. Developers are the core of HUAWEI CLOUD ecosystem construction. HUAWEI CLOUD has been committed to helping every developer build application in an all-round way, so as to achieves efficient application development, rapid growth, and business monetization.

Developers in Africa:

In Africa, HUAWEI CLOUD provides developers with one-stop services for algorithm development, application development, and device-edge-cloud synergy, and helps developers move from technology development to business success through industry ecosystem collaboration such as joint marketing and sales channels. In addition to providing strong support for technology and business channels, HUAWEI CLOUD has launched the Huawei Cloud Developer Program and Developer Forum in collaboration with local ecosystem partners and universities in terms of developer empowerment and talent building, with phase I covering South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and other countries, and 200+ people have obtained HUAWEI CLOUD HCIX certification. The perfect combination of continuous investment and enthusiasm of local developers has injected surging vitality into Africa’s informatization and talent development.

The Developer Competition provides a stage for young people in Africa who are eager to grow up to learn and grow. It also showcases their achievements and accelerates the cultivation of local ICT talents. HUAWEI CLOUD will continue to adhere to the concept of “In Africa, for Africa”, provide developers with powerful ICT software and hardware platforms, encourage developers to use their imagination and innovation, and enable more excellent developers to contribute their strengths in more fields. We will apply our achievements to local industries such as the economy, education, agriculture, and public utilities to promote Africa’s digital transformation.

Over the past 30 years, Huawei has been committed to technological innovation, constantly breaking through limits, and promoting world progress with technology. As the cloud foundation of the intelligent world, HUAWEI CLOUD will collaborate to support the developer ecosystem, including Kunpeng and Ascend, and provide a broad stage for developers to achieve everything as a service and create value together.