Kobi Jonz, TOPANGA HILLS Group Partner to Release Money Power Video





Kobi Jonz has team up with TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA to bring you and afro reggaeton infused song along with a fashionable video called MONEY POWER.



A statement by the record label said the video features high fashion design from Ventry pieces and styled by Project David.



The statement also noted that Kobi, who was born in Lagos is rumored to be working on his new studio album and has been spotted with several top afrobeats producers and artists as he furthers his music aspiration in the US and globally





The statement said: “TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA is creative collective made up of Jay Silva – dj/producer out of Mexico, Michael Eisner – dj/producer out of California and Christopher Torres – producer/film/photo out of Los Angeles.

When TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA is not producing or remixing songs like ‘Jungle FT Rich The kid ( TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA remix) they are djing events like ‘Electric daisy Carnival festival’”



The statement added that the Christopher from TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA travels the world documenting artist such as grammy nominated rapper Tyga, rapper SYMBA and he is the official videographer for the #7 dj in the world, grammy nominated Steve Aoki for the past years.