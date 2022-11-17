Emerging Africa Asset Wins Largest Fund Manager Award

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited(EAAML), the asset management arm of the Emerging Africa Group (EAG) has won the Largest Fund Manager award at the prestigious 2022 FMDQ Gold Awards.

The Gold Awards are organised by FMDQ Group to celebrate excellence in fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets. EAAML recently emerged the largest fund manager listed under the primary market of the FMDQ.

According to EAAML, it currently has five Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-regulated mutual funds listed on the FMDQ Exchange. Amongst them are: Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund, Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund, Emerging Africa Money Market Fund, Emerging Africa Bond Fund.

For instance, the Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund,is dollar-denominated bond fund with long-term capital appreciation and regular income investing in high quality fixed income securities and money market instruments.

The Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund is a balanced fund with a bias for corporate gender diversity. The objective of this fund is capital appreciation and income generation by investing in equities, fixed income securities and money market instruments.

The Emerging Africa Money Market Fund is a fund that was created with an objective of capital preservation and a regular stream of income which only invests in high quality money market instruments that mature within one year, while the Emerging Africa Bond Fund is an income generation fund which invests in high-quality Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), sub-national and corporate bonds and other permissible fixed income and money market securities.

EAAML is licensed by SEC to provide fund and portfolio management services to individuals as well as institutional investors globally.

The company explained that it offers exciting investment opportunities to all classes of investors, managed and serviced by dedicated wealth management experts and portfolio managers (for high net-worth individuals) as well as well-trained personal financial planners and fund managers for retail investors.