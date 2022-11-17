  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

Eighth Day Fidau Prayers for Waidi Akanni’s Elder Brother

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

The eighth-day fidau (prayers) for the late Mr. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Akanni, elder brother of former Super Eagles player, Waidi Akanni will hold today at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos with several ex internationals and family members paying their last respect to him.

The late Akanni, 61, who like his famous younger brother, Waidi, was also an ex footballer. He played for defunct National Bank FC and Julius Berger FC before going to the US in search of greener pastures. 

A graduate of A&M University in Alabama, Ganiyu Akanni attended Ansar ul deen Grammar School, SuruLere where he was a star footballer. He also played for the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) amongst several other football clubs in Lagos.

According to the funeral prayer programme released by his family, the Chief Imam of Surulere Central Mosque, Alh. Alli Atanda is to lead several other Alfas in praying for the repose of the life of the late Akanni.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Yinka Akanni, two children Hamed and Abiodun and siblings including Waidi, Fausat, Taju and Akeem Akanni.

