Drunken Soldier Crushes Army General to Death in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

Barely two months after he resumed as the Director of Finance, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Brig. Gen. A.O James, was crushed to death by a corporal in the Nigerian Army, Abayomi Ebun.

The incident was said to have occurred at the NAFRC Old Barracks in Lagos.

Ebun, who works at the Nigerian Army NARC knocked down the NAFRC Finance Director while driving out of the barracks.

Immediately after the incident, the senior officer was swiftly evacuated to the NAFRC Medical Centre, where doctors confirmed him dead.

Brig. Gen. James was said to be walking to his house within the barracks when the corporal ran him over from behind.

While Ebun was said to have been drunk driving, reports have it that the NAFRC provost has detained him for further investigation.

Until his death, Brigadier General James was a senior member of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps. He had Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Accounting and Business Administration in Finance.

He was a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN). He held memberships of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Nigerian Institute of Directors (MIoD), Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACTI), and the National Institute (mni).

He was decorated with the Meritorious Service Star (MSS) and Pass Staff College (PSC). The NAFRC where Brigadier General James served until his death, is a Tri-service institution saddled with the training of military personnel in one vocation or the other before retiring into civil life.