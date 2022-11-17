  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

Djokovic Confirmed to Play Aussie Open in January 

Novak Djokovic confirmed he will play at next year’s Australian Open, saying he was “very happy” his visa ban had been overturned.

The Serb, a nine-time champion, was deported before this year’s event after his visa was cancelled in a row over his Covid vaccine status.

He was automatically banned for three years from entering Australia, but on Tuesday learnt a visa would be granted.

“I could not receive better news,” the 21-time Grand Slam champion said.

Speaking to reporters at the ATP Finals in Turin after reaching the semi-finals, the former world number one added: “It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously.

“(The) Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slams. I made some of the best memories there.

“Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer.”

When Djokovic arrived in Australia in January, Covid cases were skyrocketing and government rules required anyone entering the country to be vaccinated, unless they had a valid medication exemption.

