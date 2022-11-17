Delta Refutes Reports about Henry Nwosu’s  Failing Health Rumours 

Delta State Government yesterday debunked insinuations in some quarters, including social media, that the health condition of a former Captain of Green Eagles, Henry Nwosu, who is receiving treatment at Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, was deteriorating.

Addressing journalists shortly after visiting the football legend at the hospital, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of the state, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said contrary to rumours, Nwosu was positively responding to treatment.

Ifeajika disclosed that the health condition of the renowned footballer had, contrary to speculations, improved significantly from the condition he was at the time he was admitted into the medical facility.

According to him, the rumour that Henry Nwosu is not doing well in his health condition; that he is not eating again and not even walking nor talking again is clearly baseless as there is no iota of truth in it.

He said that the state government took over Nwosu’s medical care and general well-being since he was brought to Asaba Specialist Hospital.

“As soon as we knew that he was here at the Asaba Specialist Hospital three or four weeks ago, His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, asked that we should come and find out how true it was.

“I came here with the Commissioner for Health and we found out that it was true that he was in this medical facility and he told us that he was better than he was when he came.

“And, immediately, on the instructions of the governor, we directed that every bill on his health should be passed to the state government. In fact, we asked that the family should not pay the bills that were already outstanding at the time.

“But, we were surprised with the rumours that he was not doing well in the hospital; that he was not eating again and that he was not even walking or talking again.

“Added to that rumour was that he was being taken away from the hospital on the prompting of Lagos State Government which planned to take over his medical care.

“Nobody from Lagos State Government has contacted us on that and it is not true that some other interests had discussed with Delta State Government expressing willingness to take over the former footballer’s health care..

“In a state where we have everything, you can see the environment where he is. We even moved him from the private ward where he was to a VIP ward.

“And, he (Nwosu) has said that he is a lot better now. As the Chief Medical Director just said, Nwosu has had a better attention and he is quite better than how he was when he was brought in from Imo State.

“I spoke with him last night and he said that he would not want to leave because the Governor had been very wonderful to him and that the medical attention was also wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Nwosu who was accompanied by his two sisters and a medical Doctor arrived the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport at exactly 7.20 pm from Asaba on Wednesday.

He was Immediately ferried in a waiting ambulance to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital facility at Ikeja.