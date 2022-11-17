  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

Community Police Officers Trained  in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Nigerian Police have  organised training workshop for community policemen across the six geo-political zones of the country. Speaking while declaring the session open in Sokoto, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman  Alkali Baba, described community policing as bridge between the conventional police and the citizens.

The IG, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ahmadu Abu Sani, said the participants who was drawn from four states, will serve as a focal point for the police in their different communities.

He said the workshop will help in equipping them with required knowledge in contributing to the general peace of the communities.

Speaking on the preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the IG said none of members of the said community police officers will be allowed to participate in the election process.

“The the new electoral act has deal with the issue of community policing. None of them is allow to  participate in the coming elections. It is only the gazzetted policemen that is allow to deal with politicians in accordance with the new electoral acts,” he added.

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine modules is expected to be delivered in the two day workshops with six of them to be delivered on Wednesday while the remaining three will be delivered  today.

The four state commands being represented in the world include: Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Jigawa States.

