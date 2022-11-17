  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

Citing Fumigation, Seats Arrangement, House Again Postpones Plenary Resumption

Nigeria | 58 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The leadership of House of Representatives has again shifted its plenary resumption to November 22, citing fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats.

Recall that the lawmakers in a circular last week scheduled November 14, 2022, as resumption date of plenary session. This was against the earlier date of November 15 set by them before embarking on a three-week break for 2023 budget defence exercise.

But at the resumption, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, ruled that all matters in the order paper should be stepped down till November 16, as he had an important emergency situation to attend to.

Issuing a circular last Tuesday night, the House Clerk, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, said the lawmakers would now resume plenary on November 17 at 11 a.m. as against November 16 earlier announced.

However, yesterday, he issued another circular saying that plenary will now resume next week Tuesday, as they plan to do holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats throughout this week.

The circular read: “I am directed to inform House members and the public to disregard the resumption of plenary earlier announced against November 17, 2022. A holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats will be done throughout this week. Resumption of plenary is now scheduled for November 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

