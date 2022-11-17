  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

BSC Introduces Daily Percentage Yield on Cryto Investment

Business | 7 hours ago

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has introduced the BSCStake, which is a new crypto investment on Binance Smart Chain that comes with Daily Percentage Yield (DPY).


BSCStake a new investment cryptocurrency staking and liquidity aggregator dex on Binance Smart Chain that comes with 3 per cent Daily Percentage Yield (DPY) on investment for users who joined the presale.
BSC Stake is a staking dapp built on Binance Smart Chain, audited by Coinratecap.
BSCStake has a total supply of 500,000,000, token name in BSCS.


Giving details on how it works, the company said the user would join presale to get whitelisted (Total of 600 people only).
Whitelisted users stake BSCS to earn 3 per cent Daily Percentage Yield (DPY) consistently in public sale for eight months.
Whitelisted users can automatically withdraw daily in BUSD/BSCS.
The staked token will not be affected by inflation unless unstaked.


BSCStake aims to increase the income of investors through staking.
All staked tokens are used on the liquidity pool and also provided to borrowers.
BSCS will launch an aggregated liquidity dex that will allow users to swap token at a very low cost fee through the use of Ox technology.


“We pay rewards from fees paid by the borrowers when your token is staked, and the fees generated from liquidity dex. 75 per cent goes to stakers, while 25 per cent goes to maintenance,” the BSC said in a statement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.