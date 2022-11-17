Bawa: More Govs under Watch for Money Laundering

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that the number of governors under close watch of the commission over alleged money laundering has increased from the three earlier mentioned.

Answering questions from newsmen shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, the EFCC boss, however, refused to put a figure to the increase, saying he did not want to be misrepresented.

Bawa also praised President Buhari for the new naira redesigning project, describing it as a significant process in the country’s fight against financial crimes and other forms of corruption.

According to him, the huge amount of the country’s currency that has left the hold of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) makes trailing financial crimes difficult, noting that the naira redesigning is an opportunity for the government to regain control over flow of cash in the country.

Bawa had, about a fortnight ago, hinted of the EFCC’s surveillance operations around three governors, whom he alleged were being watched over moves associated with money laundering, at the wake of the federal government’s plan to redesign the N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

