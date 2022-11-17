2023: Don’t Allow Politicians to Deceive You, NYSC Members Told

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday warned its members participating in the forthcoming 2023 general election to be wary of politicians’ antics that could deceive and endanger them into wrongdoings.

Chairman, National Governing Board of the NYSC, Fatima Abubakar, stated this during a special visit to the Ondo State NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare Akoko. Abubakar said the NYSC was particularly interested in the safety of the corps members before, during and after the elections.

The chairman noted that all corps members on election duties must perform diligently and avoid controversies so that nobody would report or have anything incriminating to say about them.

She noted that the NYSC has on its board representatives of the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of Police, whose duties are to coordinate the safety of corps members at all times, which include elections.

Abubakar noted that the body could not afford that people’s children are thrown into the field for an election without any plan to protect them.

“Elections are coming, by February, we are going to have the national election, you know that you are going to be sent on election duties.

“I want to appeal to each and everyone of you to be sure that when you are sent on such duties, that you do your work diligently.

“Make sure you don’t go into any controversy, don’t allow any politician or anybody to deceive you to do what is wrong that can bring you into danger.

“You know how elections are, they can be very difficult, so make yourself safe because we don’t want anything to happen to a single corps member in this country. I hope you will do that, and that will allow us to sleep well,” she said.

The chairman revealed that after the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund Act by the National Assembly, the government was only waiting for the process where the funds would come from, which she described as a necessary government process.

Earlier, the Ondo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Victoria Ani, appreciated the board chairman for her time and visit to the state orientation camp.

Ani, who informed Abubakar about progress and challenges faced in the course of developing the orientation camp, appreciated the state government for the support so far.

She noted that checks were done on all corps members that entered the camp in line with the standard practice, and also to ensure the safety of everyone in the camp.

In her vote of thanks, an NYSC member, Idowu Akinkuotu, with state code number OD/22C/1159, appreciated Abubakar for the visit and presented gifts her on behalf of the corpers.