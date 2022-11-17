10th Convocation: Nile Varsity Graduates 73 First Class Students

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Abuja, Prof Dilli Dogo, has disclosed that the institution will today graduate a total of 842 students of various degrees.

Out of the number, 421 are undergraduates from the institution five faculties while 421 are from post-graduate school. 73 of them are graduating with first class degrees led by Okon Precious and Obayemi Ayomide with CGPA of 5.0 in engineering and accounting respectively. 161 have bagged second class upper while 182 and five students bagged second class lower and third class accordingly.

Addressing journalists in preparation of the university’s tenth convocation, the vice chancellor stated that graduands of the institution had been trained to beat the employability surge in the country, emphasising that the skills of today will be outdated in the coming years, hence the need for creative development.

Speaking on persistent strikes in public universities, Prof. Dogo revealed that such was only normal in the face of poor funding, over admission, obsolete learning materials and lack of facilities for students that had out-numbered the available infrastructure.

He said with the attention being given by the federal government to nip the strikes in the bud, things are bound to improve, and inputs will begin to show, calling on stakeholders to partner the government to change the narrative.

According to him, “Most of the skills we have today will not be useful in the coming years. Creative thinking is most important particularly as the country continues to face the disruption of jobs.

“The future of this country lies in agriculture. The future is bright with many opportunities. What is needed is a change of mind and with vested creativity as focus.

“We have trained our graduating students and have equipped them for the challenges of tomorrow. With more creative thinkers to detect the problems of the society and proffer solutions through technology; more jobs will be created and over dependency on oil will be reduced.”