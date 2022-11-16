  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

WSU Signs NBA Academy’s Rueben Chinyelu

Washington State men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith, yesterday announced the addition of three student-athletes for next year’s 2023-24 season.


Freshman Rueben Chinyelu (Nigeria), junior college transfer Oscar Cluff (Sunshine Coast, Australia), and Freshman Parker Gerrits (Olympia, Wash) will join the Cougs ahead of next season.


Rueben Chinyelu is a 6-foot-11 power forward and centre, is a Nigerian and he from NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training centre in Senegal for the top high-school age prospects from across Africa.


Chinyelu most recently participated in the 2022 NBA Academy Games, a series of exhibition games featuring top NBA Academy prospects.


He helped lead NBA Academy Africa to a first-place finish in the tournament. Last spring, Chinyelu played for Mozambique’s CFV in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) as part of an initiative to include one NBA Academy Africa player on each team.

