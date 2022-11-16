Woman Bites FCTA Officer at Katampe Extension During Demolition of Shanties

Olawale Ajimotokan, Abuja

A female officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), attached to the FCT Minister Task Force on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Wednesday was bitten in the lower arm by a woman during a demolition exercise at Katampe Extension.

The incident happened when the victim was trying to restrain the culprit, who was angered by the demolition of her downtrodden structure.

The culprit instantly swallowed the chunk of the flesh on the right arm in a frantic attempt to cover up the act.

The bleeding officer was rushed to the hospital while the offender was arrested and detained at Gwarinpa Police station.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, confirmed the incident.

He decried sporadic attacks on the taskforce adding the woman who committed the assault had been handed over to the police for thorough investigation.

“Attack on the taskforce is normal in our operation. The security lady that was bitten by the other woman was very civil, and another woman bit her in the process of doing her job, but we will leave the Police to do their job. She has already been handed over to the Police,” Attah said.

He said the task force team mobilised to Katampe to tackle issue of extreme criminality bedeviling the high brow area.

“What we are seeing in this area is the issue of extreme criminality occasioned by the people in this area. Whenever there are security challenges in the area most of the things recovered are traced to those people living under the cashew trees, shanties and batchers in Katampe extension,” Attah said.

He reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello towards purging the nation’s capital of shanties and all illegal structures on the road corridors and under high tension cables, among others.

Offering his insight on the development, the Assistant Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, said the illegal squatters at Katampe Extension were removed as the area was a diplomatic zone.

“Aside that they are environmental nuisances, they also contribute to high rate of crime in this area, there are lots of suspected criminals who have been arrested in this area. They steal from residents. We are here to clear them,” Bello said.