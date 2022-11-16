Winners Emerge in DOGFA Football Tournament 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Optima Energy Resources emerged Champions of the second edition of the Downstream Oil and Gas Football Association (DOGFA) competition after defeating Prudent Energy and Services Limited 3-0.

In the third place clash between Prudent group and Coolspring Energies Limited, Coolspring won 3-1, while the final clash saw AZ losing 2-1 to Optima to become champions.

Speaking with THISDAY after the tournament in Lagos, the Chairman of the Governing Council of DOGFA, Mr. Augustine Anyanna said the mental health of the workers in the sector remains priority even beyond the games.

He maintained that the games would afford respective teams the opportunity to forge friendships, teamwork and develop collaborative skills among workers that represented their various organisations.

According to him, “the downstream oil and gas football tournament was introduced last year. Then it was a group of concerned staff who came together to enable workers in the industry to meet as a team.

“As at that time, we were about seven or six teams that participated without structures and council representation.

“But now, we have council members. With this competition we will get to know ourselves very well, have collaboration and in the spirit of sponsorship.”

The Treasurer of the organisation, Foluso Adeyemi, said the tournament will boost the mental health of various participating companies.

“We believe this competition will help the mental health of our colleagues which is the aim of the games. We workers are mentally alert, they will give their best and collaborate across the industry.”