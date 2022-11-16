THE HONEST COP   

ZAYD IBN ISAH writes on ACP Daniel Amah and the rewards for integrity in the workplace

“Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity” – W. Clement Stone.

When the news broke that a Nigerian Police Officer rejected a bribe of US$200,000 somewhere in Kano State, many Nigerians laughed it off as a ruse. They see it as part of a subtle effort by the Nigeria Police Force to redeem what has admittedly been a tarnished image. My childhood friend called me to confirm if the news was true or merely a made-up story. He could still not believe his ears even after I confidently told him that it was true, and that the Nigeria Police Force stands to gain nothing by peddling fake news of its personnel rejecting bribes of such magnitude in order to change the common narrative of all ‘police officers are corrupt’.

I was not surprised by his attitude. Nigeria is a country of pessimists and doubting Thomases. As such, it is understandable why the news of the bribe-rejecting police officer did not trend on social media as it would have, if it were the other way round. The pessimists amongst us don’t see and don’t want to hear any good news from people who are doing a difficult job even when the environment is often harsh and hostile. So, whatever good thing that happens to the country and her police force makes them feel blue.

These doubting Thomases simply refuse to believe any good news about the country and its police force. They are only accustomed to bad news, and they don’t care whether such news is real or fabricated by agents of darkness who derive joy in dragging Nigeria’s name through the mud.

I was expecting my overzealous Facebook friend to tag me to the news of SP Daniel Amah (now ACP Daniel Amah), the bribe-rejecting police officer. I have lost count of how many times he has tagged me on videos of policemen misbehaving and on news of police officers collecting ‘Egunje’ on the road. But when Daniel Amah happened, he disappeared from radar. It was typical. I am delighted that Daniel Amah has proved me right. That there are a few bad eggs in the police (as there are among people in other professions) does not mean there are no honest officers. In fact, there are many.

Meanwhile, I have written about the heroic exploits of Daniel Amah as a Divisional Police Officer in Kano before, and I deem it needful to write about him again, especially after the Presidential award and his recent Special Promotion to the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission. The 34th American President Dwight Eisenhower said, “The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in the Army, or in an office.”

The most interesting thing about ACP Daniel Amah’s bribe-rejection-offer is that his total salaries for 35 years is not up to fifty million naira. Yet, he resisted the urge to become rich overnight by hook or crook. He had the chance to keep what could have fetched him more than a hundred million Naira which he could have rationalised. But as a good Christian, his conscience would not allow him to do such a thing. Daniel knows what the Bible says in Proverb 22:1 that “a good name is to be chosen rather than great riches.”

Daniel Amah’s Presidential award and his meteoric rise from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police is proof that demonstrating integrity pays. It is a virtue we need to promote in several areas of our national life if we must rebuild our society. Therefore, Daniel’s heroic exploits should be a lesson not only to the civil/public servants, but to all Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity. National interest should come first in whatever we do, and our greed should come last.

Congratulations, ACP Daniel Amah, on your well-deserved Presidential Award and Special Promotion. May Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force succeed.

Isah writes from Abuja. He can be reached via isahzayd@gmail.com

