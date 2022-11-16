Police Arrest Prophet for Allegedly Defiling Two Sisters

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Men of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested a 30-year-old prophet of Cherubim & Seraphim Church Ajuwon, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Prophet Joseph Ogundeji for allegedly defiling two under age sisters who were members of his church.

The arrest of the suspect, was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on the 11th of November 2022, following a complaint lodged at Ajuwon Divisional headquarters by the father of the two underage girls.

The girls’ father was said to have reported that she discovered that his 16 years old daughter is pregnant, and when he inquired to know who is responsible for the pregnancy, it was discovered that the prophet is the one who impregnated her.

He said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Division (DPO) Ajuwon Division, Mr Andrew Akinseye detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy prophet.

“On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only had carnal knowledge of the 16 years old girl, but her 13 years old younger sister too was defiled by the same prophet.

“The two victims informed the police that whenever they have vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church will ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which always comes to an end around 3am.

“They stated further that anytime they stay in the prophet house, he used to give them something to lick, and after licking it, they will sleep off only to wake up and discover that the prophet had had sex with them.

“When asked why they didn’t inform their parents, the victims informed the police that the suspect threatened to kill anyone of them that let the cat out of the bag.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.