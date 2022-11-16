Nigerian Teachers Set to be Best World Over, as TRCN Partners International Group

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

An international organisation, Instill Education, is to collaborate with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on teacher professional development and enable the country compete favourably with advanced nations.

The group, whose vision is to transform teaching and school leadership across Africa, made this known on Monday during an advocacy visit to TRCN’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Ghana Country Lead of Instill Education, Ms. Sarah Osei, shed more light on the organisation’s activities and plans to extend operations to Nigeria in 2023 through TRCN.

Osei said Instill Education would commence collaboration with the council in the first quarter of 2023 to train Nigerian teachers for eight weeks.

She said that the training, which is a pilot test intervention programme, would equip teachers with 21st century skills to address identified professional development gaps.

On his part, the Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, expressed delight over the visit and reiterated the council’s readiness for partnership and synergy to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers.

Recall that Instill Education is a pan- African EdTech higher education institution focusing on teachers’ capacity development and professionalism to reposition Africa towards achieving continental and global education goals to improve learning outcomes.

The organisation, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since 2015 delivered over 1.5 million hours of professional development, coaching and mentoring sessions to above 100,000 teachers and school leaders across five countries which include Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.