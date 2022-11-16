  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

Nigerian Teachers Set to be Best World Over, as TRCN Partners International Group

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

An international organisation, Instill Education, is to collaborate with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on teacher professional development and enable the country compete favourably with advanced nations.

The group, whose  vision is to transform teaching and school leadership across Africa, made this known on Monday during an advocacy visit to TRCN’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, Ghana Country Lead of Instill Education, Ms. Sarah Osei, shed more light on the organisation’s activities and plans to extend operations to Nigeria in 2023 through TRCN.

Osei said Instill Education would commence collaboration with the council in the first quarter of 2023 to train Nigerian teachers for eight weeks.

She said that the training, which is a pilot test intervention programme, would equip teachers with 21st century skills to address identified professional development gaps.

On his part, the Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, expressed delight over the visit and reiterated the council’s readiness for partnership and synergy to build the capacity of Nigerian teachers.

Recall that Instill Education is a pan- African EdTech higher education institution focusing on teachers’ capacity development and professionalism to reposition Africa towards achieving continental and global education goals to improve learning outcomes.

 The organisation, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, has since 2015 delivered over 1.5 million hours of professional development, coaching and mentoring sessions to above 100,000 teachers and school leaders across five countries which include Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.