  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation Raises Awareness on Mental Health

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation has announced plans to organise a mental health awareness programme aimed at helping individuals, particularly women manage depression and anxiety disorders.

Being a part of the foundation’s Mentors Programme, an initiative of the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation provides platform to inspire women and to enable them achieve their maximum potential in career, business and in family life.

One of such mentors programme will hold on Saturday 19th November 2022 with the theme: ‘Recognition & Prevention of Depression and Anxiety Disorder’ as a way of raising mental health awareness amongst our women folk.

President of the Foundation, Lola Adeleye said, this talk will be followed by a Walkathon around the Ikoyi area, starting from and ending at Norman Williams Street, the Foundation’s office.

She said the guest speaker is Yetunde Daramola, while Mariam EbereA-Hassan will be the event coordinator.

The Foundation, which started in 2020 has grown extensively in a short time and provides learning opportunities for members, career opportunities and business insight, a networking platform, one-on-one mentoring program, personal and professional development forum/retreat whilst maintaining continuous discussions on a healthy work-life balance. 

