FCT Fire Service Salvages 85 Lives, N4bn Property in Nine Months

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service has saved 85 lives and property valued at over N4 billion from fire incidences in Abuja from January to September 2022.

The acting Director, FCT Fire Service, Sani Saidu, disclosed this feat yesterday in Abuja.

However, he noted that the figure was low when compared to 190 lives and over N6 billion worth of property saved from fire incidences in 2021.

Saidu attributed the reduction in the lives and property saved from fire incidences in 2022 to intense sensitisation by the Fire Protection Unit across all the 15 fire stations in Abuja.

He said the agency received 570 fire calls and was able to save 190 lives in 2021, and in 2022, it received 388 calls and rescued 40.

The director also revealed that there were over 32 fire fighters, ambulances, and water tenders working in 15 active fire stations spread over the

city centre and the local councils.

He added that the agency has ensured that it responds to any fire call within five minutes.

Saidu reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to supporting fire safety initiatives in schools, marketplaces, and public and private buildings in order to reduce the likelihood of a fire disaster in the FCT.