Confusion as National Assembly Clerk Begins Pre-retirement Leave

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The sudden exit of the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, from office on Monday night, had created confusion and vacuum in the country’s apex legislative institution.

Ojo proceeded on a three months’ Pre-retirement Leave effective from Monday November 14 2022 following a directive from the National Assembly Service Commission.

He was expected to hand over to the most senior official next to him, who would be in acting capacity until a substantive CNA would be named.

This was confirmed by a senior official at the NASC yesterday.

The source said: “The letter given to outgoing CNA asks him to handover to the next most senior official in the National Assembly management.

“From our records at NASC, those in the same cadre as Secretaries on same Consolidated Salary Scales are, Magaji Sani Tambuwal; Felix Orumwense and Henrietta Aimua – Ehikioya.”

When contacted on the issue, the Director of Information in the National Assembly Management, Mr. Rawlins Agada, said there was no official communication from the outgoing CNA to that effect.

He said: “At the moment, there is no clear indication as to who had been appointed by the outgoing CNA to act in his absence. The CNA is expected to advance a memo informing us that he would be proceeding on his Pre-retirement Leave. Up till now, there is no such communication.

“Everything we are hearing is in the realm of speculation. We don’t know who had been appointed as acting CNA.

“Those who should know are the custodian of the National Assembly staff records, which is the National Assembly Service Commission.,

Meanwhile, a source at the NASC confirmed to our Correspondent on Tuesday that Henrietta Aimua, the Secretary of inter-parliamentary affairs is the most senior official.

He said next to her is Felix Orumwense while Magaji Sani Tambuwal, is the third most senior official.

He said: “All of them are on Consolidated Salary Scales. They are in the Permanent Secretary Cadre. They are already on Grade Level 17. They are off the salary scale.

“Henrietta Aimua is definitely the most senior official in terms of years of service

She is the Secretary inter-parliamentary affairs.”

The NASC, in a letter on dated November 14 and signed by its Chairman, Ahmed Amshi, ordered the outgoing CNA to proceed on his pre-retirement leave, effective November 14th, 2022.

This is contained in a draft letter sighted by our Correspondent yesterday morning. The development was the outcome of a marathon meeting held by the Commissioners of NASC on Monday.

A source at the Commission told our correspondent that Commissioners rejected Ojo’s request to spend his three months Pre-retirement Leave in office.

They therefore, directed him to hand over to the next most senior officer while the, NASC would hold consultations with the National Assembly leadership on how to appoint a new CNA.