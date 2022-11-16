Church Rewards Teachers, Students

Funmi Ogundare​

The Fountain of Life Church​ has awarded a scholarship to 14 students from six public secondary schools within the Ilupeju axis who gained admission into tertiary institutions.

The scholarship award, conceived through the church’s Education Support Project (ESP) and worth N120,000, will continue throughout their academic pursuit in the higher institution if they can sustain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5.

To boost the morale of teachers, some were rewarded for their dedication and hard work. They received plaques and a cash prize of N20,000, each. Some retired principals also received plaques and a cash prize of N25,000.

The church had organised a​ training session tagged ‘Attain and Achieve Conference’ for the teachers.

Speaking at the presentation of awards at Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Lagos recently, the Head of the Department, Education Project, Fountain of Life Church, Mrs Funmilayo Elizabeth Ademoye, stated that the initiative was​ part of its corporate social responsibility and ensuring that children from less privilege background are given the​ opportunity to attain the kind of education available to the children of the rich.​

Ademoye added that the church took it upon itself to train the teachers and the students on morals.​

The head of the department said the merit awards for teachers and principals were to encourage them​ to help the students to attain​ greater heights.​

Ademoye appealed to the students to remember the children of whom they are and their parents’ struggles towards ensuring that they attain excellence.

Responding on behalf of the awardees,​ a teacher from Estate Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju, Mr Fatai Abiodun, thanked the church for the initiative saying that the awards have motivated the teachers and students.

