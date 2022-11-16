Breaking: Tinubu Meets CAN Leaders in Abuja 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as part of engagements for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Tinubu arrived the CAN headquarters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja at about 2.30 pm today.

Among those that accompanied Tinubu on the visit were his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Speaker of the Federal House of Respresentarives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, former Abia state governor, Orji Uzo Kalu and former governor of Benue state. Senator George Akume

The meeting with the CAN leaders is to afford the APC candidate the opportunity present his plans and also respond to some otorny issues that have trailed the APC’s presidential campaign, among which is the Muslim-Muslim ticket that the Christian body has kicked against.

More details to follow later: