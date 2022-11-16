Akpabio to Challenge Nullification of His Candidacy at Apex Court

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed plans to approach the Supreme Court to seek redress for the nullification of his election as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North-west in the 2023 poll.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had yesterday removed Akpabio as senatorial candidate of APC for the senatorial district Akwa Ibom northwest and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr. Udom Ekpoudom as the authentic candidate for the senatorial district.

Akpabio said in a statement issued in Uyo on Tuesday that he had received a copy of the judgement adding that his lawyers, based on his advice, had scrutinised it for the purpose of seeking legal redress.

“My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, directing INEC to delist my name from its list as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district in the 2023 election.

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said appeal, though orders were made against me and my interest.

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgment to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a lawyer by training and a law-abiding citizen of this country and I am bound by our laws and judgments emanating from our courts including the one under reference.

“My lawyers, on my advice and brief, have commenced the scrutiny of the contents of the judgment as read, for the purposes of seeking appropriate legal redress.

“I am aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters,” he said.

“I therefore, strongly advise my supporters, APC members and all my constituents to remain calm and law abiding, as they continue their campaigns for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom northwest, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large,” he said.