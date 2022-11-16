  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

African Alliance Bags Claims Excellence Award

Business | 32 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Life Insurer, African Alliance Insurance, has emerged winner of the Claims Excellence Insurance Company of the Year at the recently held Business Day’s Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards in Lagos.

A statement by the Awards Committee said the Claims Excellence Insurance Company of the Year Award was given to life and Non-life insurance company, or broking firm that has demonstrated unmatched leadership in claim handling/facilitation.

The committee said African Alliance has matched payouts with a carefully executed expansion strategy to serve retail clients in geographies where the opportunity exists.

In her remarks, Managing Director African Alliance Insurance Joyce Ojemudia said she was dedicating the award to; “Almighty God who has strengthened African Alliance to keep moving forward even after 62 years. 

“I also dedicate this award to my Board of Directors and my amiable team for their continuous support. And finally to our devoted professionals who have continued to work tirelessly to make this process seamless. They dedicate their competent expertise, time and abilities to the company and ultimately to our customers”, she stated.

She further restated the firm’s drive to claims excellence; saying African Alliance Insurance takes pride in paying genuine claims as and when due because the company sees its customers as priority. 

