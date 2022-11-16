AES Confab: Speakers Harp on Peace, Security as Antidote for Economic Devt

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

The unprecedented level of insecurity and safety pervading the entire country, which has never been experienced since independence, and impacting on the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation, came under discourse again last week.

It was at the 12th annual national conference of the Academy for Entrepreneurial Studies (AES), with the theme: “Peace and Security, Sine-Qua-Non to Entrepreneurship Development in Nigeria,” held in Lagos. The conference was chaired by Prof. Anya O. Anya.

According to Prof. Bamidele Badejo of Department of Geography, Olabisi Onabanjo University who was the keynote speaker, “terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, robberies, extortions especially from government officials and officials in uniform, corruption, vandalism, sea robbery, bombings, oil pollution, deforestation, climate change, are among the evils plaguing the country.

“Safety and security lie at the heart of the prosperity of any nation because citizens want to feel safe, especially protected from risk or injury and also secured to be free from danger or threat. But today, security is challenged in all aspects of our daily lives and trust in the institution that should keep us safe is low.”

In her presentation titled, “Maximising Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Post COVID Pandemic in Nigeria,” Anambra State Chairman of MAN, Dr. Ada Chukwudozie, said, “the whole world suffered a total of six million deaths from a total of 638 million cases. Nigeria had its fair share of 266,000 reported cases with over 3,000 deaths.”

She said, six decades after independence, Nigeria remains one of the poorest countries in the world, despite our oil discovery, and the least economically diversified, because of her pathological dependence on oil export earnings.

According to her, the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP has stagnated at below 10 per cent for decades, due to lack of supportive infrastructure, high cost and inaccessibility of forex, excessive tariffs, unfriendly business environment, high cost of finance among others, leading to insecurity.

She said the country has achieved neither agricultural green nor industrial revolution.