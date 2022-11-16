2023: We’re Fully Prepared, Says LP, Releases Manifesto Soon

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The National Chairman of Labour Party(LP), Julius Abure, has assured supporters of the party that everything has been put in place to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

Abure gave the assurance even when the party was yet to release its campaign manifesto barely 100 days to the presidential election.

This was just as he appealed to Nigerians for continued financial and material support for the party.

Abure, who spoke with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the Labour Party would ride on the people’s mandate to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “We are all ready in all fronts. We have already hit the ground running as you have seen. We have been involved in debates. We have done a couple of campaigns, we have done a lot of rallies across the length and breathe of the country.

“We have our team of canvassers ready and our campaign committees have been long inaugurated as you are aware and they have been moving from place to place and from door to door. Our people are all over the field.

“We are ready to engage Nigerians and to discuss issues that affect them directly in order to bring governance to them in line with their yearnings.

“The facts are there that we have been engaging the Nigerian people from all fronts. You saw the rally in Nasarawa, you saw the one in Makurdi, you saw the one in Abia and the one in Benin.

“In democracy, what is important is for you to have the people on your side. Today, I can say categorically that, we have the people on our side. The people are tired of the PDP and the APC and they want a change. Today, Labour Party represents that change, for which reason the party, has expanded its frontiers. We are good to go.”

Asked when the party was going to release its manifesto to the Nigerian people, he said the document would be ready in a few days.

“In the next few days we will release our manifesto, said the Labour Party national chairman, who earlier gave reasons for the delay.

His words: “In the past, people have made several promises and that’s why we have continued to say that for 2023, it will not just be about the promises that are made; it should also be the antecedents, the pedigree and the character of those involved in it.

“So, for us, 2023 transcends just making promises, interior things, just making promises and that is why we have not been in a hurry to bring out the manifesto, because we have seen people, who have beautiful manifestos, who have made promises but failed to fulfill these promises.

“That’s why we are telling Nigerians that they must go beyond the rhetoric of what they hear and then look at the past, of those who are running for the 2023 general election. You have three, four leading presidential candidates, those three four presidential candidates, what Nigerians should look out for is, who were they?”