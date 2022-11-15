  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Zulum Shares N255m Cash, Food, Textiles to 70,000 Indigents

Nigeria | 1 hour ago


Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has shared N255 million cash, food items and textile materials to about 70,000 low-income residents of Ngala Local Government Area of the state to support their livelihoods.

This was part of his two-day humanitarian activities across the local government that shared border with Cameroon.

The distribution, which was done on Sunday, was conducted at three locations including Ngala town, Gamboru and Wulgo, in the council. 

Zulum, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Spokesman, Mr. Isa Gusau, arrived Gamboru on Friday and spent two nights coordinating humanitarian and other developmental activities.

The governor was quoted to have said that “most of the communities in Ngala Local Government experienced flooding, which has denied many of them access to their farmlands. Therefore, we made the intervention to mitigate impact and we will continue to support our people in need until they are able to stand on their feet.”

According to Gusau, before Sunday’s distribution of food, cash and textiles, Zulum had on Saturday re-opened Gamboru International Cattle Market that was closed for about seven years due to Boko Haram activities.

He disclosed that immediately after the market was reopened, several trailers loaded with cattle, left Gamboru for Maiduguri and other parts of Nigeria.

Zulum had expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the outstanding leadership he provided that led to the relative peace enjoyed in Borno.

Zulum also commended the Nigerian military and other security operatives for providing the enabling environment that enabled the restoration of economic activities across liberated communities hitherto occupied by the insurgents.

