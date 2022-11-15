PINCH Technologies to Revolutionise Nigeria’s Fintech  Industry with Payment App

Pinch is a social payment app owned by Pinch Technologies Limited founded by the creative minds of Abideen Olamilekan and Oluwafemi Akindoyin. With a desire in building Africa’s first super cool social payment app, A P2P and B2B platforms that allows individuals and businesses handle payments with fun is set to officially release the app on the 21st of November 2022 after completing all due process with her banking services provided by Wema Bank Plc.

CEO and cofounder of Pinch Technologies Abideen Olamilekan further disclosed Economics is a social science for a reason and that, “To drive a good economy in a financial system, the financial institutions would need to build products that would implement the very mechanism which makes an economy work, human interaction. Real life; for every successful transaction, there’s an interaction. So why are the financial apps not infusing this?

“And this is why we built Pinch; make payment and at the same interact. If you can have all your money conversations in your financial apps, the risk of compromises that happen having them elsewhere is resolved. With our app all your money transactions get handled with fun, you can recharge and pay bills, automate salary payment for employees and commitments, savings and investment with amazing ROI plus more with ease. With a pinch tag you are good to go.

“We are the first and the Chat in Pinch is just one step to advancing social payment in Africa. There are more social and financial products as we evolve. Our message is simple, you can have fun handling money and be safe at it.”

The risk of having money conversations via social and texting platforms which compromises your finance security is now solved with the introduction of this app as you wouldn’t need a third party app to share your receipts when you make transactions. The app would be serving as a solution in guaranteeing the safety of your transactions, the highest level of privacy as well as security and you now have an ID in place of your phone numbers which means reaching you now comes at a cost. Pinch takes pride in itself as the future of finance and the good news is that after a wait time the launch this November would usher users to an ecosystem where you can do more than just send money but interact as well.