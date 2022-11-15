 PDP Mourns Ex-Abia Party Chairman, Okereke





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has been thrown into mourning following the death of its former Chairman, Chief Ndidi Okereke, who died in the early hours of yesterday.

A statement issued by the state PDP and signed by the party’s Vice-Chairman/Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah, described the former chairman’s death as “sudden,” adding that the party has “recorded a black Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Chairman of the Abia State PDP, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere, on behalf of the state PDP regrets to announce the sudden death of one of its finest gentlemen and a former state Chairman of our party, Chief Ndid Okereke.

“An accomplished pharmacist, Okereke, was considered as a bridge between the old and new breed politicians and doubled as the chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the 2023 Abia State PDP Campaign Council and the party state Reconciliation Committee.

“He was a reliable, strong ally and a strategic partner of the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, who is shattered by the news of the sudden demise of the ever jovial Ndidi Okereke, as he was fondly called by all.”

The state PDP spokesman said the state Chairman, Okere, “mourns the painful loss of this great son of Abia State, and commiserates with the members of his immediate family, friends and well-wishers.

“The sudden death of Chief Okereke is a great loss to his immediate family, the good people of Umunneochi, Abia North, Abia State and the entire PDP family, and he will be greatly missed by all.”

He announced that in honour of the departed former chairman, “the Abia State PDP has made a major adjustment to its scheduled programmes for November 15, 2022, as the party secretariat would remain closed on that day as a mark of respect for the deceased.

“We pray to the Almighty God to grant his family, friends and Ndi Abia State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”