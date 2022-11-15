  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

Nigeria’s Most Trended Wedding Welcomes Twins At Duchess International Hospital

Nigeria | 1 day ago


Mary Nnah


It was good news for the family of Summy Smart Francis and Joy Smart Francis, Nigeria’s most trended wedding couple, with over 46 million views on the internet at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, as they took delivery of a new set of twins.


Great fortune smiled on the pan-African young leader who is the president and founder of Africa’s largest entrepreneurship organisation and Special Adviser to the Nigerian Government on Entrepreneurship Development, as the arrival of his twins coincides with the celebration of his 40th birthday and his first wedding anniversary.


The joyous president couldn’t hide his happiness and excitement over the deluge of blessings he received all in one season.


He took to his social media to post a video of himself in the hospital saying “I can’t believe I would be spending my 40th birthday in a hospital.”
This left his viewers in deep suspense of bad news only to announce that he has just been blessed with a gift of twin babies at the Duchess international hospital in Lagos.


He was celebrated by so many entrepreneurs, associates, and notable Africans who celebrated not just his 40th birthday but his wedding anniversary and the arrival of a set of twins.


Several felicitations also poured in from top government officials, members of his organization, as well as friends and colleagues within the business world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.