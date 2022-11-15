Nigeria’s Most Trended Wedding Welcomes Twins At Duchess International Hospital



Mary Nnah



It was good news for the family of Summy Smart Francis and Joy Smart Francis, Nigeria’s most trended wedding couple, with over 46 million views on the internet at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, as they took delivery of a new set of twins.



Great fortune smiled on the pan-African young leader who is the president and founder of Africa’s largest entrepreneurship organisation and Special Adviser to the Nigerian Government on Entrepreneurship Development, as the arrival of his twins coincides with the celebration of his 40th birthday and his first wedding anniversary.



The joyous president couldn’t hide his happiness and excitement over the deluge of blessings he received all in one season.



He took to his social media to post a video of himself in the hospital saying “I can’t believe I would be spending my 40th birthday in a hospital.”

This left his viewers in deep suspense of bad news only to announce that he has just been blessed with a gift of twin babies at the Duchess international hospital in Lagos.



He was celebrated by so many entrepreneurs, associates, and notable Africans who celebrated not just his 40th birthday but his wedding anniversary and the arrival of a set of twins.



Several felicitations also poured in from top government officials, members of his organization, as well as friends and colleagues within the business world.