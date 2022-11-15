Niger Probes Multi-million Naira Fraud in Revenue Board

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Following a petition alleging multi-million-naira fraud in the Board of Internal Revenue Service, the Niger State Government has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate the matter.

A petition which revealed the gross malfeasance in the Board was authored by some staff of the organisation through the chambers of a private legal firm, Nuhu Edah &Co.

According to the document sent to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello a copy of which was made available to THISDAY, titled, “The brazen and unethical behaviour of Mohammed Madami Etsu, the Executive Chairman of Niger State Internal Revenue Service,” monies meant for the development of the state were allegedly diverted to private pockets.

The document stated that to achieve his selfish aims and ambition, the Executive chairman first undermined the experience of professional officers by “failing and refusing to carry them along and by putting them in the dark.”

It was said that one of the corrupt practice perpetrated by the Chairman was the appointment of new staff, “when he has no power to do so,” and paying those hired huge amount of money.

“Sir, the above figures are shocking when compared with the fact that a Governors SA receives less than N80,000 per month.

“It should also be noted that the employees are not engaged by the state government and due process has not been followed in their engagement,” it stated.

Another allegation leveled against the chairman was that he reportedly employed a driver and pays him N350,000 monthly.

“Mohammed Madami Etsu embarks on many contracts without due regards to due process and continued unabated despite numerous cautions.

‘He paid N29, 285,40100 for air tickets and estacodes for his foreign trips without following the due process,” it alleged, adding that Etsu would travel abroad every two weeks to visit his children in a school in Turkey at the expense of state agency.

The document added that the Director of Finance, “who is only a supporting staff purportedly traveled to The Gambia against the consent of the technical staff with expenditure of over N10 million.”

Disturbed by the revelations and the bad image the allegations have created for the government, the state government at the weekend set up a committee headed by the Accountant General to investigate the matter.

“The state government has set up a committee to investigate a petition against the Chairman of the Niger State Board of Internal Revenue, Mohammed Etsu on misappropriation of funds,” a statement by the Secretary to the State Government revealed.

The statement noted that the committee was expected to identify the basis for the petition against the Chairman and verify issues raised to establish whether or not there were any financial or administrative infractions within the Board leading to disaffection by the staff.

The statement signed by the Information Officer in the SSG’s office Lawal Tanko, pointed out that the committee was to, “make appropriate recommendations to ensure sustainable functions of the Board and report back within two weeks on their findings.”

Other members of the committee are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Annas Salihu, Dr. Yahaya Zakari and a representative of the Nigerian Labour Congress.