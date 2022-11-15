Khazri Boasts Tunisia Will Spring Surprises in Qatar

Captain Wahbi Khazri believes Tunisia have the quality to make it sixth time lucky at the World Cup in Qatar.

The North Africans have suffered group exits in all five of their previous appearances and boast just two wins from 15 games – the first against Mexico in 1978 and then against Panama in 2018.

Once again aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time, Khazri is keen to start well against Denmark and Australia given their final Group D match comes against holders France.

“I believe we can make it out. We have a well-oiled team that has been together for a long time,” Khazri told BBC Sport Africa.

“France are superior to us and are competing for the title, Denmark is a good team and Australia is as well. I think we have a chance to play in the next round and we will have to be efficient in the first two games.

“Before the last World Cup in Russia, we delivered solid performances against Spain and Portugal, then beat Croatia a year after they finished as runners-up.

“We are able to perform against big teams. It will be a dream fulfilled to reach the second round.”

Tunisia made headlines when winning the four-nation Kirin Cupin June, seeing off Chile and hosts Japan, before beating Comoros 1-0 and losing 5-1 to Brazil in September’s World Cup warm-ups.

Khazri says the clash with five-time World Cup winners Brazil was beneficial, despite the heavy defeat.

“It was important to measure ourselves against the big teams because at the World Cup you will meet only the best,” the Montpellier attacking midfielder said.

“It allowed us to know what we are missing, and pick important lessons about what we can improve.”