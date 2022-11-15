Group Seeks Improved Partnership to End Child Abuse

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



A group, Women Aid Collective (WACOL), seeking to protect the rights of women and girls has called for partnership from critical stakeholders in tackling the issue of child abuse in Enugu State.

The Executive Director, WACOL, Joy Ezeilo, stated this yesterday during a stakeholders’ consultative forum to consider and adopt strategies for the full implementation of child’s rights law of Enugu State, organised by the group in partnership with agents for citizens-driven transformation programme.

Ezeilo, who was represented at the forum by the Programme Manager of WACOL, Mrs. Anuli Ezennia, said stakeholders must come together to ensure the removal of all roadblocks in the effective implementation of the Childs Right Law of Enugu State.

She noted that findings from a research undertaken by the Development Strategy Centre across four local government areas and four villages on the prevalence of child abuse showed that it was still high, hence, the need to sensitise the people.

Ezeilo said there was the need for the creation of family court in the state so that any case involving a minor can be handled in camera to ensure the protection of the child.

According to her, “Customs and traditions that promote child abuse must be abolished,” she said, adding that the idea of the forum was to facilitate the implementation of the child rights law, educate people, and seek strategies on the full implementation of the laws.