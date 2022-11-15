Gambian Referee Gassama Going for Hat Trick

Breaking: Tension, as Outgoing National Assembly Clerk, Ojo, Gets HoS’ Nod to Spend Pre-retirement Leave in Office
One of Africa’s top referees, Gambia’s Papa Bakary Gassama, will make history when he officiates his first game in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Mr. Gassama will become the first and only African Referee to officiate in three consecutive FIFA World Cups: 2014, 2018 and 2022.