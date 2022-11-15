FG Commences Policy Review to Boost Animal Feed Production

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has announced that it would be reviewing the existing National Animal Feed Policy Document (NAFPD) to boost animal feed production in the country.

The ministry said that the review would help to achieve the desired roadmap for animal feed production and address the challenges hindering the growth of the nation’s animal feed sector.

Speaking during an event that took place at Agricultural and Rural Training Institute, (ARMTI), Gudu, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Fausat Lawal, said that the review would produce a draft document ahead of the forthcoming second animal feed summit.

Umakhihe stated that a draft of a feed policy document was developed at the end of the first animal feed summit that was held between September 23 and 25, 2021, in Abuja.

He stated that the FMARD successfully conducted the first national animal feed summit with the theme “Developing a Roadmap for Animal Feed Security in Nigeria,” adding that the summit attracted key stakeholders from policy, research and commerce arms of the feed industry and the broader livestock sub-sector.

Earlier, the Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs. Winnie Lai Solarin, said that “the summit started in 2020 with a zero draft document adding that the first National Feed Policy brought about the copy that is being reviewed’’.

In her remarks, the Director, Animal Husbandry Services, FCT, Ms. Umma Abubakar, said that the policy guide would provide comprehensive implementation of activities beyond local production and improve the animal feed security in Nigeria.