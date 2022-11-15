‘Explosive’ Interview May Earn Ronaldo Hefty $1m Fine

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be fined at least £1million for deciding to give a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan, in which he slammed Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s board and the standards of the club.

Ronaldo went all guns blazing during an interview with Morgan, which came just hours after United’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 37-year-old missed the victory through illness, having also been absent for the Carabao Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Asked by Morgan if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

Pushed as to whether senior club executives were trying to oust him, he added: “People should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

The Red Devils, who beat Fulham 2-1 on Sunday,are fifth in the Premier League in Ten Hag’s first season as manager.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” United said in a statement on Monday.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”